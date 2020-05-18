Stephen G Baldridge
1943 - 2020
Stephen G. Baldridge, a resident of Genoa Twp. passed from this life on May 17, 2020, at the age of 77.

Stephen was the beloved husband of Elaine, and the loving father of Christian, Carrie (Justin) Stefano and former daughter-in-law Varsha Baldridge. He was the cherished grandfather of Ria Baldridge, Leean Baldridge, Adriana Stefano and Austin Stefano. Stephen was the dear brother of Nancy Wrosch and Michael (Nanci) Baldridge.

He will lie instate at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 711 Rickett Rd., until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m

Published in The Oakland Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
