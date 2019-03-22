Home

Newman, Stephen P., a longtime resident of Highland and a native of Milford, died at home on March 21, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. He was 82 years old. Steve was a 1954 graduate of Milford High School and a lifetime car fanatic. Memorial visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons, 404 E. Liberty Street, Milford on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Memorials may be made in his name to Community Sharing or to Great Lakes Caring Hospice. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-694-6645 or visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019
