STERLING F. SMITH

STERLING F. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, STERLING F., “SMITTY” of Clarkston, passed away, Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 85 years of age. Born in Walton Grove, Missouri on July 2, 1934, son to the late Delbert and Angeline Smith. Beloved husband of Marlene Smith for 62 years; dearest father of James Smith, the late Marcia Lynn Smith and the late Kirk Smith; dearest bother of Larry (Diane) Smith. Smitty retired from Fisher Body in Pontiac, after 31 years of service. He was also an avid R/C Airplane flyer. Funeral service will be 12 noon, Thursday July 18, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, (8909 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston). Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-8 pm. To post a condolence, visitwww.CoatsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 16, 2019
