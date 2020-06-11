Steven A. Quesnell
QUESNELL, STEVEN A. of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly June 4, 2020 at 59 years of age. Dear father of Christian (Angela Auten) Quesnell, Aaron Cockerham, and Jessica Sebastian; grandfather of Keaton; son of Nancy (nee Rissie) and the late Leon Quesnell; brother of Lisa Farrar, Michael Quesnell, and Janet (Michael) Ferrante; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1978 graduate of Hazel Park High School and was skilled in climate control seats for the automotive industry, working 25 years for Bosch and most recently Gentherm Inc. Steve was a sports fanatic, always rooting for the home team, hockey, football, basketball, and baseball. He enjoyed hunting, video games, and working on cars. A bit of a home body, he had a big heart, fun to be around, and a nice sense of humor. Celebration of his life will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME- WATERFORD. To post a tribute visit;

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
