QUESNELL, STEVEN A. of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly June 4, 2020 at 59 years of age. Dear father of Christian (Angela Auten) Quesnell, Aaron Cockerham, and Jessica Sebastian; grandfather of Keaton; son of Nancy (nee Rissie) and the late Leon Quesnell; brother of Lisa Farrar, Michael Quesnell, and Janet (Michael) Ferrante; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Steve was a 1978 graduate of Hazel Park High School and was skilled in climate control seats for the automotive industry, working 25 years for Bosch and most recently Gentherm Inc. Steve was a sports fanatic, always rooting for the home team, hockey, football, basketball, and baseball. He enjoyed hunting, video games, and working on cars. A bit of a home body, he had a big heart, fun to be around, and a nice sense of humor. Celebration of his life will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME- WATERFORD. To post a tribute visit;



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store