SOCRATES, DR. STEVEN D.; of Bloomfield Twp.; May 27, 2019; age 89; born September 3, 1929 in Gennadi, Island of Rhodes, Greece. Son of the late Steven D. and Irene Socrates; husband of the late Katherine D. Socrates; father of Anna D. Socrates and Dr. Steven D. Socrates III (the late Loretta); grandfather of Shea W. Socrates, Eloise P. Socrates, Connor M. Socrates, and Colette B. Socrates; brother of the late Stella Manousos (Stavros); also survived by many nieces, nephews, and god-children. Dr. Socrates served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1959, and had a dental practice with his son, Dr. Steven D. Socrates III, in Pontiac and Waterford, Michigan for many years. He was Past President of St. George Chapter of Ahepa and Past President of the Parish Council. Steven was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where he will lie in state Monday, June 3, 2019, 10 a.m. until the time of his service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. James Honeycutt officiating. Interment with honors to follow at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. Trisagion Service Sunday 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 30, 2019