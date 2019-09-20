|
Steven J. Glowinski, of Milford, Walled Lake Central graduate, died at his home September 13, 2019. He was 48 years old. Survived by his parents, David and Susan; brothers, Scott (Jeannine) and Douglas (Christi); nephews, Chase and Evan. A graveside ceremony and interment of ashes will take place at Westlawn Cemetery, Harrisville Michigan on September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. For further information phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 22, 2019