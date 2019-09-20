Home

More Obituaries for Steven Glowinski
Steven J. Glowinski

Steven J. Glowinski, of Milford, Walled Lake Central graduate, died at his home September 13, 2019. He was 48 years old. Survived by his parents, David and Susan; brothers, Scott (Jeannine) and Douglas (Christi); nephews, Chase and Evan. A graveside ceremony and interment of ashes will take place at Westlawn Cemetery, Harrisville Michigan on September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. For further information phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 22, 2019
