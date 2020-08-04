TERRELL, Steven "Bubba" - age 58, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his residence. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing at 11 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, 216 University Drive. Pastor Keyon S. Payton, Officiating. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Terrell will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12 noon-6 p.m. Friday.