of Lupton formerly of Grand Blanc & Clarkston; passed away August 12, 2019; age 84; wife of Robert for 65 years; mother of Terry (Dave) Charboneau; grandma of Joshua (Danielle), Jamie, Lindsy (Bobby), David III & Bret ( Stacey); great grandma of Gracie Ann; preceded in death by her son William and her sister Donna “Donnie” Balcom. Friends may visit Thursday 4:30-8pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday 11am at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visiting at the church at 10:30am. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Blanc. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer Assn or Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 14, 2019