McNutt, Sue Irene of Novi, formerly of Wixom passed away March 25th after a sudden illness. At the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late (Owen} David. Loving mother of John (Jeanne) Kirkpatrick and Jeffrey (Linda) Kirkpatrick. Grandmother to Marissa (William) Hoepner and Nicole Munchel. Sue is also survived by stepchildren Randall (Lori) McNutt, Terri (Terry) Elwood and Steven McNutt. Step-grandmother to Amanda, Jared, Elizabeth, KC and Michael. Sue was predeceased by her mother Elisabeth Johnston, her father Oscar Ristad and stepfather Francis Johnston Cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Michigan Humane Society or the charity of your choosing. A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 29, 2020
