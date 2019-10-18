|
Sue Reynolds of Metamora, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly October 16, 2019, at the age of 63. She will be forever remembered as the loving life partner and best friend of Rachel Hahnefeld. Born on July 23, 1956, in Milan, Indiana, Sue lived in Michigan since 1973. In 2001, she began a 17-year career as an inventory auditor at Costco until her retirement in 2018. Sue loved to spend her free time with Rachel, building a backyard bird sanctuary, rescuing countless animals, singing bluegrass, enjoying a Budweiser or two and spoiling their two dogs as much as possible. She is survived by her life partner, Rachel Hahnefeld of Metamora; her sisters and brothers Pauline, Ruth, Margaret, Kate (Maurice) and Ray (Wanda); her sisters-in-law Helen, Janie and Jeanie; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Melda (née Johnson), brothers Robert, Marion (Jenny), Gordon “J.R.” and Haskell. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Laws-Carr-Moore Funeral Home, 707 S. Main St., Milan, with Pastor Long officiating. Memorial donations in Sue’s name may be made to Best Friends Animal Society at bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 19, 2019