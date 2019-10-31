The Oakland Press Obituaries
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Susan Elizabeth Guyer Obituary
Susan Elizabeth Guyer was born November 24, 1942 in Detroit, MI and passed away October 29, 2019 in Holland, MI, at the age of 76. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Lawrence Guyer and nephew Jeffrey. She is survived by her son, Todd (Geri); daughter, Nanette (Rob) Fulcher; grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Colin, and Graham; brother, Tom (Connie) Pike; niece, Laura. Susan lived in Detroit, Farmington Hills, Waterford, and Clarkston, MI, until moving to Zeeland, MI in 2015. The family will receive visitors Saturday, November 2, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will follow visitation at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 1, 2019
