|
|
Susan Elizabeth Guyer was born November 24, 1942 in Detroit, MI and passed away October 29, 2019 in Holland, MI, at the age of 76. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Lawrence Guyer and nephew Jeffrey. She is survived by her son, Todd (Geri); daughter, Nanette (Rob) Fulcher; grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Colin, and Graham; brother, Tom (Connie) Pike; niece, Laura. Susan lived in Detroit, Farmington Hills, Waterford, and Clarkston, MI, until moving to Zeeland, MI in 2015. The family will receive visitors Saturday, November 2, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will follow visitation at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 1, 2019