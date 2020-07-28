HOWEY, SUSAN MARIE, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 59 years of age. Born on April 30, 1961 in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter of the late Charles and Betty Smalley (nee Bowers); beloved wife of the late Jack; loving sister Sandra (Mario) DiPonio and Cindy (Glen) Riley; proud aunt of Gina (Dale) Lawrence, David (Annette) DiPonio, Christopher (Erin) Smith and Matthew Jenkins; great- aunt of Cooper, Caitlin and Connor. Susan was a graduate of Oakland University. She worked as a teacher of adult education for Lake Orion schools for 24 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, scrapbooking, reading and spending time with her great-niece and nephews. She also loved her yearly vacations to Florida. Funeral service, Friday, July 31, 2020, 11 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. The family will receive family and friends on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks must be worn for entry into the funeral home. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Interment Ottawa Park cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clarkston Senior Center. Kindly keep Susan and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Online condolences may be posted at:



