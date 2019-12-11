|
|
Sussette (Susie) Roberts passed away peacefully on December 4th at the age of 79. She resided in Ortonville Mi. Formally of Bloomfield Hills. Beloved wife of late Earl Roberts Jr. Mother of Earl Roberts III, the late Jerry Roberts, and Betsy Arnold (Roberts) husband Keith. Six grand children Megan Arnold, Danielle Arnold, Shane Arnold, Sara Bacon (Roberts) husband David, Earl Roberts IV, Jacob Roberts wife Tracy, and two great grand children Hudson Bacon and Oliver Roberts. A Wayne State University graduate, and went on to be a nurse. Susie was always a helping and loving person. She loved her family, enjoyed the Detroit Lions ,Yard sticks, Knitting, Reading, Candy and loved to drive fast. Unfortunately she suffered many years with dementia. Susies celebration of life will be held at The Captains Club of Woodfield. 10200 Woodfield Dr. Grand Blanc, Mi 48439. Sunday December 29 from 1 to 6pm. In lieu of flowers or donations we are asking you go to [email protected] and leave your favorite memory.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 12, 2019