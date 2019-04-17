|
|
Bartalucci, Sylvia (Zaccagnini) passed away April 14, 2019 at the age of 84 in the presence of her loving husband, Lawrence (Larry), family, and special dog Sparky. As a very proud graduate of Cass Technical High School, Sylvia attended Wayne State University majoring in science education. She married her college sweetheart, Larry, in 1958 and they lived happily ever after for over 60 years. Sylvia taught multiple grades at Warren’s Lincoln Elementary and later earned a Master’s in teaching from Wayne State. By 1968, Sylvia had become the ever-so-proud mother of Merri Lee (Kyle) Jones and Linda (Peter) Bartalucci-Phelps and a professor of science at Macomb Community College. She taught with distinction for 24 years while also consulting for several groups, reviewing NCA federal science grant requests in Washington, community college recertification requests for NCA accreditation, and reviewing various US chapters for the Girl Scouts national board. In retirement, Sylvia traveled the world with Larry, plus many friends and family, visiting virtually all of the states and over 32 different locations overseas. She was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family get-togethers (Christmas Eves were very special for her indeed). She faithfully attended her Catholic churches and served as a lector, commission member, and supporter. She volunteered at the Crittenton Hospital ER and on her condo association board. She loved Pina Coladas, her Benzonia condo, and playing cards with friends. As Grandmama, she will be dearly missed by her 4 wonderful grandchildren: Clara and Meg Jones and Madeline and Jamie Phelps. She was dearly loved by her brother, Anthony (Kathy) Zaccagnini, her late sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Jim Dunger, her brothers-in law, Ronald (the late Sharon) Bartalucci and Weldon (the late Dolores) Martin, nieces Julie, Laurel, Elaine, Kathy, Anne, Amy, and Lisa, and nephews Steve and Christopher. Sylvia also will be missed by numerous friends and relatives who were in touch with her regularly, for whom the family is truly grateful. As Sylvia requested, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, 1400 Inglewood, in Rochester, MI June 7 at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to any of Sylvia’s favorite charities: Leader Dogs for the Blind, Detroit Zoological Society, Michigan Humane Society, Girl Scouts of America (Detroit chapter), or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Interment: Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Arrangements in the care of the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 21, 2019