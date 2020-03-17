The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lashley Funeral Home - Mio
318 Pearl Street
Mio, MI 48647
(989) 826-5505
For more information about
Sylvia Guilds
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Guilds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia D. Guilds


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia D. Guilds Obituary
Sylvia D. (Gallo) Guilds, age 88 of Rose City, Michigan, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Sylvia was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 21, 1931 to Richard and Evelyn (Bond) Garnett. She graduated from Waterford Township School. Sylvia married Glenn A. Guilds, Sr. on December 13, 1969 in West Branch, Michigan. She worked as a baker for Clarkston Schools. Sylvia is survived by her children: Susan L. (Daniel) Jenks of Davisburg, MI; Sharon D. Sieting of Rose City, MI; Thomas F. Gallo, Jr. of Holly, MI; and Dee A. Gallo of Loxahatchee, FL; her siblings: Richard (Mitzi) Garnett, Anna Van Leuven, Ruth (Richard) Burton, David (Val) Garnett, and Maxwell (Judi) Garnett; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildrenIn accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -