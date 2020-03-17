|
|
Sylvia D. (Gallo) Guilds, age 88 of Rose City, Michigan, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Sylvia was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 21, 1931 to Richard and Evelyn (Bond) Garnett. She graduated from Waterford Township School. Sylvia married Glenn A. Guilds, Sr. on December 13, 1969 in West Branch, Michigan. She worked as a baker for Clarkston Schools. Sylvia is survived by her children: Susan L. (Daniel) Jenks of Davisburg, MI; Sharon D. Sieting of Rose City, MI; Thomas F. Gallo, Jr. of Holly, MI; and Dee A. Gallo of Loxahatchee, FL; her siblings: Richard (Mitzi) Garnett, Anna Van Leuven, Ruth (Richard) Burton, David (Val) Garnett, and Maxwell (Judi) Garnett; 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildrenIn accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 18, 2020