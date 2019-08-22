The Oakland Press Obituaries
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Perpetua Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Perpetua Catholic Church
Syron Mary "Tess" Therese
1937 - 2019


1937 - 2019
SYRON, MARY THERESE "TESS" of Waterford; August 21, 2019; Age 81; born September 13, 1937 in Whiting, IN. Daughter of the late John and Mariah McNamara; wife of Lloyd Syron; mother of Bridget Syron, Colleen Syron (Kirk), Shawn Syron (Kristie), Molly Gerig (Austin) and the late Maureen Syron-Wood; grandmother of ten; sister of John McNamara (Barbara) and the late Maureen Faulkner. Mary graduated from Whiting High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from St. Francis University. She worked as an elementary school teacher, was Past President of AAUW, and a member of the Pontiac Catholic School Board. Her family remembers her mostly as a loving mom and grandmother. She will lie instate at St. Perpetua Catholic Church Monday, August 26, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rev. James Strasz celebrant. Interment Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Sunday 3-7 p.m. Rosary Sunday 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 23, 2019
