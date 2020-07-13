Or Copy this URL to Share

BUTLER, Ta-Tau "Tat", age 42, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Family hour 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing at 2 p.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Pastor Douglas P. Jones, Officiating. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 1:30 p.m. Friday. Mr. Butler will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Thursday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store