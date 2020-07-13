1/1
Ta-Tau "Tat" Butler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ta-Tau's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUTLER, Ta-Tau "Tat", age 42, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Family hour 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing at 2 p.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Pastor Douglas P. Jones, Officiating. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 1:30 p.m. Friday. Mr. Butler will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Thursday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved