Takao Kojima, a lifelong resident of Clarkston and Waterford, has died of natural causes at age 96. He was the last of five siblings and his personal story was both remarkable and heroic. One of eleven graduates in the class of 1938 at what was then called the Waterford School, Takao was the son of a Japanese American father and German American mother. During WWII he joined the Army's 100th Infantry (Nisei) Battalion, and by 1944 was engaged in prolonged combat against Axis troops in Southern Europe and Italy. Serving as a sniper in the 100th and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, his commendations included three bronze battle stars and a Distinguished Unit Badge with two clusters. After the war, Takao and his brothers developed the "Glastocraft" business building high quality fiberglass boats and canoes. In retirement, Takao worked for many years as a volunteer at the Pontiac Jay Shop. He was also a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Clarkston. Takao was preceded in death by his brothers Kuga, Jun, and sisters Tsuya and Johana. He was married for 44 years to Sylvia Petersen, who died earlier this year. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, notably Jack Craven and his wife, Jackie, who cared for Takao in his final months. He family and loved ones will cherish his memory. They describe him as a consistently quiet, unassuming and gentle man with a delightful sense of humor. A memorial service for friends and fmaily will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Friday, October 18, at 2 p.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 13, 2019