The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Resources
More Obituaries for Tamera HOLDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamera R. "Tami" (FARNSWORTH) HOLDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tamera R. "Tami" (FARNSWORTH) HOLDEN Obituary
of Clarkston formerly of Waterford; passed away unexpectedly September 2, 2019; age 53; loving mother of Chelsea Ann Holden & Troy W. Holden III; proud grandmother of Autumn Holden; beloved daughter of Howard and Patricia Farnsworth; dear sister of Mark (Kathy) Farnsworth and Laura (Brooke) Davis. Preceded in death by her brother Howie. Former spouse of Troy W. Holden, Jr. for 33 years; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Tami graduated from Waterford Kettering class of 1984. Family and friends may visit Sunday 3-5 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with a memorial service following at 5 pm. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tamera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now