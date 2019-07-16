Home

Rush, Tami Kaye, passed away on June 24, 2019 in Orion Township. She was born January 20, 1960 in Pontiac MI. She worked as a supervisor in the food industry as a career. Tami was the last of her family, preceded in death by her parents, brothers and daugher Danielle. Tami loved her dogs and working in her yard. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. Tami requested no funeral services. Donations may be made to in Tami's name.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 20, 2019
