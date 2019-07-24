|
Teddy Ray Blevins went to be with his master on July 13, 2019. Born November 24, 1940 to the late Bernadean (Ercel Carroll) and the late Kenneth Blevins. Beloved husband of Rita Kay Blevins. Loving father of Gail (late Craig) Thompson, Jerry (Christa), Terry (Cathy), Buffy (Larry) Achten, and Teddy II (late Melissa). Grandfather to Jerry, Craig (Brooke), Jesse, Jayson (Liz), Jacob, Joshua, (late Jeremy), Destini, Ryan and Carolyn. Great grandfather to Alex, (late Ben), Landon, Miles, Sydney"sugar britches", Charlie and Jake. Memorial service Saturday July 27, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Holly House of Prayer 843 E. Maple St. Holly MI 48442 (248) 634-1340.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 26, 2019