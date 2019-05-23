|
Telton Rodney Rogg died May 13, 2019, in Rochester, MI after a short battle with kidney cancer at the age of 87. Survived by his wife of 62 years Mary Jo Rogg; sons Jeffrey Rogg; Brian (Erin) Rogg; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; his sister, Margaret Ward, two nephews and three nieces; son of the late Telton and the late Mabel Rogg. Mr. Rogg was a proud Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1954; he later earned a Master’s Degree at the University of Michigan. After serving his country in the United States Army, he married Mary Jo in 1956. Mr. Rogg began a long teaching career at the Rochester Community Schools in 1956. Mr. Rogg was also a seasonal Naturalist at Stoney Creek Metropark, from when it opened in 1964 until his retirement over 40 years later, was an accomplished woodworker who made furniture and clocks and a dedicated member of the First Congregational Church in Rochester. Graveside Memorial Service Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mt. Avon Cemetery in Rochester at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Foundation, or the Rochester Community Schools Foundation. Arrangements in the care of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home. Online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on May 26, 2019