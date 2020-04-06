The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
TEOFANES P. NATAVIO

“Teops” of West Bloomfield; March 24, 2020; age 74; Devoted husband of Melchora; Cherished father of Dr. Teofanes Natavio, Jr., Eduardo Natavio and Dr. Melissa Natavio; Beloved grandfather of Ethan and Aiden; Dear brother of Eugene (Susan) Natavio and Bonifacio (Nenita) Natavio. Mr. Natavio was a member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church and was a registered nurse at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit. Private entombment took place on Monday, April 6, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 7, 2020
