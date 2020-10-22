1/
Teresa Anne (Snitchler) Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Anne (Snitchler) Robinson, of Warren, died on October 21, 2020 at age 71. Born on April 26, 1949 in Detroit. Teresa graduated from the University of Phoenix and worked many years as a teller at the Michigan National Bank and as a customer service representative at K-Mart. Teresa is survived by her husband of almost 46 years, James Richard Robinson; son Todd James (fiancé Kari Novak) Robinson; granddaughter Amber; great-grandchildren Shyanne and Eleijah; and siblings Gail, Robert, and Jack Snitchler. Visitation 11-6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main Street, Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-9010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved