Teresa Anne (Snitchler) Robinson, of Warren, died on October 21, 2020 at age 71. Born on April 26, 1949 in Detroit. Teresa graduated from the University of Phoenix and worked many years as a teller at the Michigan National Bank and as a customer service representative at K-Mart. Teresa is survived by her husband of almost 46 years, James Richard Robinson; son Todd James (fiancé Kari Novak) Robinson; granddaughter Amber; great-grandchildren Shyanne and Eleijah; and siblings Gail, Robert, and Jack Snitchler. Visitation 11-6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main Street, Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.