Batt, Terrence "Terry" J. of White Lake, age 60, passed away from complications to multiple sclerosis on February 7, 2018. He was born in Highland Park, Michigan on February 14, 1958 to Geoffrey and Dolores (Lahti) Batt. He is survived by his mother Dolores, sister Valerie and brother Kevin and his long-time best friend Al Ritthaler. Preceded in death by his father Geoffrey. Terry graduated from Waterford Township High School in 1976. He enjoyed winter sports, snowmobiles, and loved working on his many cars and trucks throughout the years. Interment to be at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 17, 2019