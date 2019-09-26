|
|
MASSEY, TERRY EUGENE of Waterford passed away September 19, 2019 at 70 years of age. He was born on March 6, 1949 to Elba, nee Huckabay and the late Gene Massey in Pontiac, Michigan. He is survived by daughter Chris (Rob) Massey; brother of Brenda Harris. Funeral Service Monday, September 30, 2019, 10 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to the . To post a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 27, 2019