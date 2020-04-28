Home

Terry M. Houston of White Lake, age 80, passed away peace­fully, Friday, April 24, 2020. Son of the late Wilbur and Permelia Houston, Loving husband of Mary Jo for 59 years. Proud father of five sons, Larry (Susan), Dan (Cherie), Don (Cheryl), Jeff (Crystal) and Dennis (Sue); treasured grandfather of Lynd­sey, Shantell, Alannah, Bryn, KayLee, Connor, Tyler, Brandon and Sa­mantha. Dear brother of Dale (Heather). Terry re­tired from GM in 1995. His warm smile and sense of humor brought joy to all those whom he met. Terry enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends and especially enjoyed bowling. A cel­ebration of Terry’s life will be held at his home on July 4, 2020.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 29, 2020
