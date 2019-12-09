Home

Lederman, Terry , Navy Veteran, passed away on December 4, 2019 at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Arlene, his brother Richard (Dorothy), sister Diane (Paul deceased), Sisters-in-Law Carole Kern (Frank) and Janet Wigner (David). He was predeceased by brothers Ronald and James (Joanne). He leaves many nieces, nephews and close friends. Visitation and Mass will start at 9:30 A.M. at St. Therese of Lisieux in Shelby Township on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Burial will be private at Great Lakes National Cemetery on a later date. Memorials can be made to the .
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 10, 2019
