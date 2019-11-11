|
Terry Odelli. July 1, 1942 – October 24. 2019. Terry was born in Monongahela, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Hazel Odelli. He left Pennsylvania to attend Michigan State University and major in music education. Terry was a proud member of the MSU Marching Bankd playing the trumpet throughout his college years. He was a member and eventually President of the Phi Mu Alpha Professional Musicians Fraternity. In 1970, Terry married his “one true love,” Linda Sager, also a teacher in the Pontiac and later the Brandon School Districts. Linda Sager Odelli preceded him in death in 2018. Terry is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, God children, and good friends. Terry began teaching band at Lincoln Jr. High School in Pontiac in 1964. He later accepted the position of Waterford Kettering High School Band Director. Friday night football games, Band Concerts, and band competitions became a big part of his and Linda’s life. Terry and Linda took the WKHS band to Camp in Oscoda, Michigan each year. Terry provided generations of musicians with memories of learning to play, march, square dance, perform skits, compete, and laugh together. Upon retirement, Terry’s love of music and his long time friend and colleague, Gerry Spry, encouraged him to participate as Co-Director of the Waterford New Horizons Band. Terry’s love of music has been shared with children and adults throughout the Pontiac and Waterford Communities. His laugh, love of humor, music, friendships, and family will be missed by those who knew and cared for him. A memorial is planned at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pontiac for Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 12:00 Noon at All Saints Episcopal Church in Pontiac, Michigan. A reception will follow in the Rose Neal Room at the church. The afternoon will conclude with an opportunity to share stories and toast the lives of Terry and Linda at Heroes Restaurant in Waterford. In lieu of flowers friends and family suggest contributions to the Waterford Kettering High School Band, The All Saints Episcopal Church Music program, or the American Society for Prevention and Cruelty to Animals (APSCA). Arrangements by Huntoon Funeral Home, Pontiac.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 17, 2019