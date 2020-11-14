1/1
Terry Ralph "Fred" Barber
Terry “Fred” Ralph Barber, of Waterford Michigan, Passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 60. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan to Harold and Sue Barber on June 25, 1960. He married his beloved wife Kimberly Rose Barber on September 22,1984. Terry was a co-owner of Town and Country Siding with Mark Barber which is a family owned business. He enjoyed going to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes and he had a passion for Dune Buggies, His 1979 Ford Bronco, Car shows, He enjoyed listening to Led Zeppelin and Kid Rock, Watching Gas Monkey Garage, and Street Outlaws. He is survived by his wife Kimberly; children Amber, Autumnn and Allyson; grandchildren Ericka, Landon, Ashlynn, and Hunter; brother Tim Barber; and mother Sue Barber. He was predeceased by his father Harold Barber. A celebration of life will be held at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Parkinson’s Foundation or Oceans Medical Center in memory of his father Harold Barber.

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
