HEMMERLY, THELMA GRACE of Grand Rapids, MI formerly of Waterford, MI; January 8, 2020; age 96; born November 27, 1923 in Birmingham, MI. Daughter of the late Walter and Chloe Mason; wife of the late Ralph Eugene Hemmerly; mother of Larry Hemmerly (Carol) and Dave Hemmerly (Lorraine); grandmother of Matthew Hemmerly (Amber) and Brian Hemmerly; great-grandmother of Teagan Hemmerly, Tatum Hemmerly, Allison Hemmerly and Julia Hemmerly; sister of the late Walter Mason. For 27 years, Thelma was the sole caregiver for her beloved husband, Gene, who had suffered a severe stroke and was left with aphasia and partial paralysis. In addition to taking care of Gene's physical needs, she was supportive and gave him continual support and loving companionship. She was one of the founding members of Cane & Able Support Group for stroke victims and their families. Thelma served as Secretary of Four Towns Methodist Church and delivered Meals-on-Wheels. A Celebration of Thelma’s Life will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the - Greater Michigan Chapter. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 14, 2020