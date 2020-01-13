The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA HEMMERLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA GRACE HEMMERLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA GRACE HEMMERLY Obituary
HEMMERLY, THELMA GRACE of Grand Rapids, MI formerly of Waterford, MI; January 8, 2020; age 96; born November 27, 1923 in Birmingham, MI. Daughter of the late Walter and Chloe Mason; wife of the late Ralph Eugene Hemmerly; mother of Larry Hemmerly (Carol) and Dave Hemmerly (Lorraine); grandmother of Matthew Hemmerly (Amber) and Brian Hemmerly; great-grandmother of Teagan Hemmerly, Tatum Hemmerly, Allison Hemmerly and Julia Hemmerly; sister of the late Walter Mason. For 27 years, Thelma was the sole caregiver for her beloved husband, Gene, who had suffered a severe stroke and was left with aphasia and partial paralysis. In addition to taking care of Gene's physical needs, she was supportive and gave him continual support and loving companionship. She was one of the founding members of Cane & Able Support Group for stroke victims and their families. Thelma served as Secretary of Four Towns Methodist Church and delivered Meals-on-Wheels. A Celebration of Thelma’s Life will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the - Greater Michigan Chapter. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -