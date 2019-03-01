|
|
MUNSON, Mrs. Thelma - age 88, passed away, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Clarkston Speciality. Family hour 10:30AM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Door of Faith Church, 511 S. Sanford St., with funeral service commencing immediately at 11:00AM. Pastor Earl O. Crump, officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 N. Perry St. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church at 10:30AM Tuesday. Mrs. Munson will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, and may be viewed 1:00-8:00PM Monday. Mrs. Munson leaves to cherish her memory: children, Roy Arnold, Larry (Iileen) Arnold, Brenda (Ralph) Gaines, Joseph Arnold, Sandy Arnold and Eugenia (Ronnie) Whittaker; grandchildren, Edward Arnold, Kamario Arnold, Tristen Whittaker, Akeem Arnold, OlaJuwan Arnold, Angela (Mike) Harris, RaShawn Hunter and C.C. Harris; host of great-grandchildren; ex-husband, Clarence Arnold; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Munson was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Burns; ex-husband, Harvey Munson; daughter, Betty Arnold; mother, Vivian Williams; and siblings, Hazel Bland and J.C. Bland.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2019