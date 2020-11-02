What a WONDERFUL guy! It was such a pleasure and also an adventure working with Ted!! We done Kawasaki demos together for several years with Ted. We have some WONDERFUL memories of Ted!! He was such a hard worker and a very handy guy. What a huge loss to our team in this industry!!! We were always waiting to get back together again!! He always had mine and Tracy's back!! We promise to keep this family in our prayers! We love you buddy!!! See you in heaven!

Chad & Tracy Campbell

Friend