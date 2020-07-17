Coyle, Thomas Andrew, age 48, of Rochester Hills, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2020. He was born in Rochester August 24, 1971. Loving son of Mary Theresa and the late Robert Coyle. Brother of Bernadine (Mark) Wentland, Edward Coyle, John Coyle and Clare (the late Michael) Taylor. Uncle of Lael, Michael, Logan, Nathaniel and Bobby. Thomas was a graduate of Rochester High School class of 1990, was most recently employed by Kroger. His encyclopedic knowledge of sports and music will be missed when his mother attempts to solve crossword puzzles. A graveside service be held at a late date. On line guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com