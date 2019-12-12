|
of Ortonville; December 7, 2019. He was 86. He was born at home in Valley City, ND on November 8, 1933 to the late Thomas and Lillian (nee: Erickson) Brown. He left home in November 1950 to join the Air Force just after his 17th birthday. He married the former Grace Starke in September 1955 in Valley City, North Dakota. He is survived by one son, Tom (Donna) Brown; one daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Beam; four grandchildren, Kelly (Gian Zazzaro) Ainsworth, Tom and Rick Brown, Michael and Hannah Beam. Also survived by his most recent joy his great granddaughter, Gabriella Grace Zazzaro; one sister, Thomasine; he was preceded in death by two sons, John and Stuart Brown, one sister, Johanne Brown; one brother, James Brown. In their 56 years of marriage Tom and Grace were rarely apart. They enjoyed gardening, hunting, boating and fishing together. Tom cared for his lovely bride while she battled with Alzheimer’s Disease until she passed away in 2011. A memorial service will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or the . To send a condolence to the family go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 15, 2019