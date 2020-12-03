1/1
CROSSNO, THOMAS, age 78, of Auburn Hills MI passed away on November 29, 2020; husband of the late Nancy Crossno and the late Frida Bell; father of the late Mary Cutler, Melissa (Stan) Phillips, the late Edward Cutler, the late John (Shelley) Cutler, Lanay (Jeff) Jeffrey, Andrea (Randy) Foster, Thomas (Stephanie) Crossno, and Jamie Cutler; sister-in-law Ida Mae Beasley and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom served in the US Navy and Army, worked as a police detective in Pontiac for 25 years, was a member of the FOP Lodge 132 and VFW 1370. Visitation Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4-9 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). COVID restrictions- masks required and guests limited to 25 people. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans and/or the Pontiac VFW Post 1370. To read full obituary please visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
