Thomas (Tom) Dunleavy "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice." Tom Dunleavy of Highland, MI, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Age 74. Tom was born on May 16, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, and was a long-time resident of Highland. In his personal life, he was a family man, friend, and public servant. Among his favorite professional roles were Highland Township supervisor, Santa Claus, and ice cream shop owner. He was known for his big hugs, and love of family. Tom loved telling a good story. His favorites were about growing up on a farm, and his adventures in Las Vegas. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret and by his brothers, Michael (Bridget) and Martin. He is survived by his wife Patricia Dunleavy, two children Erin and Ryan (Denise) and two grandchildren Liam and Anna, brothers and sisters, Peggy Ann (the late Kevin) Hopkins, James (Janice) Dunleavy, John (Margaret) Dunleavy, Sally (Rod) Vernier, Patricia (Michael) Ogg, and Brian Dunleavy. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation hours will be at Church of the Holy Spirit from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25. Please note that guidelines require masks and social distancing inside the church. A memorial mass with limited seating will be held at 11-12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please take a loved one to breakfast in Tom's memory. The family will also be naming a Highland Township memorial bench in Tom's honor. Donations may be made in person or mailed to Highland Township Hall, 205 N. John Street, Highland, MI 48357, or electronically via the GoFundMeSite at www.chillatthemill.org, Checks payable to "Friends of Downtown Highland, Inc." Reference Tom Dunleavy.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.