Thomas "Tom" Dunleavy
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas (Tom) Dunleavy "It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice." Tom Dunleavy of Highland, MI, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Age 74. Tom was born on May 16, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, and was a long-time resident of Highland. In his personal life, he was a family man, friend, and public servant. Among his favorite professional roles were Highland Township supervisor, Santa Claus, and ice cream shop owner. He was known for his big hugs, and love of family. Tom loved telling a good story. His favorites were about growing up on a farm, and his adventures in Las Vegas. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret and by his brothers, Michael (Bridget) and Martin. He is survived by his wife Patricia Dunleavy, two children Erin and Ryan (Denise) and two grandchildren Liam and Anna, brothers and sisters, Peggy Ann (the late Kevin) Hopkins, James (Janice) Dunleavy, John (Margaret) Dunleavy, Sally (Rod) Vernier, Patricia (Michael) Ogg, and Brian Dunleavy. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation hours will be at Church of the Holy Spirit from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25. Please note that guidelines require masks and social distancing inside the church. A memorial mass with limited seating will be held at 11-12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please take a loved one to breakfast in Tom's memory. The family will also be naming a Highland Township memorial bench in Tom's honor. Donations may be made in person or mailed to Highland Township Hall, 205 N. John Street, Highland, MI 48357, or electronically via the GoFundMeSite at www.chillatthemill.org, Checks payable to "Friends of Downtown Highland, Inc." Reference Tom Dunleavy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved