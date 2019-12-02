|
Holloway, Thomas E. “Tub” – age 69, passed away, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak. Family hour 10:30 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11:00 AM. Pastor Marvin Nevils, Officiating. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 AM Saturday. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Mr. Holloway will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday. www.lawrenceemoonfunberalhomepontiac.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 5, 2019