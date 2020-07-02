SELBERG, THOMAS E. of Lake Angelus, passed away June 30, 2020 at 94 years of age. Loving husband of the late Joan; cherished father of Michelle (the late Carl) Griffith; grandfather of Walter, Adam, the late Jeffrey, and the late Carla; great grandfather of Katelin, Madison, and the late Andrew; great great grandfather of Quinton; step father of Joan Hoult, and her children Raymond, James, Eric, and the late Thomas. Tom was a veteran of the US Navy-WWII and US Air Force-Korea. He was a graduate of Lawrence Institute of Technology and was an electrical engineer for GM until his retirement in 1988. He was an avid tennis player; exceptional at woodworking; and a participant in all sports. Second only to the love of his family, was his home on Lake Angelus where no place is home unless there are 2 dogs. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Private gathering will be held. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME- WATERFORD. To post a tribute, visit; www.CoatsFuneralHome.com