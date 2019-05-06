The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Thomas Lamm
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Lamm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas F. Lamm Obituary
Lamm, Thomas F., of Clarkston formerly of Grayling; May 5, 2019; age 82; husband of Sarah “Sally” for over 58 years; father of Janet (Jack) Stevens & Frederick “Fritz” (Jannice) Lamm; grandpa of Jordyn & Jonathon Stevens, Ben & Jake Lamm. Tom earned a Master’s Degree from MI State University. He retired after 37 years as a Clarkston Middle School Industrial Arts teacher. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3-5 pm & 6-8 pm. Memorial service Thursday 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church. Private interment Elmwood Cemetery, Grayling. Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now