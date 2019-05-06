|
|
Lamm, Thomas F., of Clarkston formerly of Grayling; May 5, 2019; age 82; husband of Sarah “Sally” for over 58 years; father of Janet (Jack) Stevens & Frederick “Fritz” (Jannice) Lamm; grandpa of Jordyn & Jonathon Stevens, Ben & Jake Lamm. Tom earned a Master’s Degree from MI State University. He retired after 37 years as a Clarkston Middle School Industrial Arts teacher. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3-5 pm & 6-8 pm. Memorial service Thursday 11 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church. Private interment Elmwood Cemetery, Grayling. Memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 7, 2019