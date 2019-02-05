Ashcraft, Thomas "Tom" Freeman, 90, of Asheville, NC died peacefully in the company of family on January 27, 2019, following a courageous battle with kidney cancer. An only child, Tom was born April 9, 1928 in Detroit, MI to Daniel Gale Ashcraft and Burlaska (Poinsett) Ashcraft and attended Redford High School. Upon graduating, he joined the US Army and served in Korea. Upon returning to the States, Tom attended Michigan State University, and later worked in both the private and public sector, eventually serving as President of the Better Business Bureau of Detroit and Eastern Michigan. Tom was also a dedicated activist in the Democratic Party and served key roles in numerous campaigns, including those of Detroit Mayor Jerry Cavanaugh, US Senator Donald Riegle and Michigan State Representative Robert Fitzpatrick, among others. Tom loved to sail and ski and was a life-long MSU Spartan Football fan, but his primary passions were his family and his friends, many of whom were high school and college buddies with whom he remained close all his life. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Maxine, his children, John (and Rosemary) Ashcraft of Franklin, MI, Daniel (and Sharon) Ashcraft of Franklin, MI, Stephen (and Janet Maria) Rose, of Winston, NC, Thomas Michael Ashcraft of Birmingham, MI, Leslie Rose of Tampa, FL, Peter (and Peggy) Ashcraft of McKinney, TX, Molly (Ashcraft and Michael) Henneghan of Beverly Hills, MI, Amy Rose of Lake Junaluska, NC, Kathleen (Ashcraft and Robert) Hinnant of Franklin, MI, and Johanna (Ashcraft and Dirck) Berger of Bloomfield Hills, MI, along with eighteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is predeceased by one grandchild. Rather than a formal service, Tom’s wish was to have a party in the Detroit, MI area celebrating his life and memory. In keeping with this request, his family is planning a birthday party for Tom in April. To be advised of the details for this celebration, please send an email to [email protected] Contributions in Tom’s honor can be made to CarePartners/John F. Keever Solace Center, to who Tom’s whole family is deeply grateful, at PO BOX 5779, Asheville, NC 28813-5779 (828-277-4800). Throughout his life, Tom deeply loved his family and friends, and wanted little more than to laugh with and care for them. His life was long and good and his passing was gentle. We are grateful for all the joy, wisdom and love he brought into our lives and we will always try to live by his advice to “never wake up with hate in our hearts.” Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary