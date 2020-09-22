Thomas Herbert Arthur, Jr. passed away in Venice, Florida September 20, 2020. Born August 27, 1945 in Lake Orion Michigan to Thomas and Olive Arthur. Tom had three siblings, Rosemary, Margaret and James (Mary Ellen). Tom graduated from Lake Orion High in 1963. Upon graduating he took a job at General Motors but shortly after doing so he volunteered for service. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps and fought two tours in the Vietnam War. Tom was highly decorated including the purple heart. Upon returning home from war he went back to work for General Motors where he would spend 38 dedicated years. Tom married Susan B Berger on June 5, 1969 and would spend 51 loving years raising two sons, Matthew James Arthur and Thomas Herbert Arthur III (Mandi). After retiring, Tom and Susan would settle to a warmer and more laid back lifestyle in Venice, FL. Tom enjoyed cars and would spend hours in the garage stemming from his early years working at a local station through his entire career at General Motors and up to recent years where his body just would not grant him one of his passions. A man of faith and a man of the highest degree of commitment, dedication and love for his family, country and anyone who would be fortunate to cross his path. He gave and contributed more to this world then he ever took. He was the greatest papa his two grandchildren could ever wish for. He absolutely cherished Ellie Claire and Emory Lincoln and his time with them on this earth was too short. Survived by Gerald & Mary Jane Bates, Thomas & Penny Berger along with several nieces and nephews. He will be missed more than words can say but he will never be forgotten. Until we meet again. All our love Ceremony to be held October 23, 2020 at 11:30 at Sarasota National Cemetery



