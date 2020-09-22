1/
Thomas H. Arthur Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Herbert Arthur, Jr. passed away in Venice, Florida September 20, 2020. Born August 27, 1945 in Lake Orion Michigan to Thomas and Olive Arthur. Tom had three siblings, Rosemary, Margaret and James (Mary Ellen). Tom graduated from Lake Orion High in 1963. Upon graduating he took a job at General Motors but shortly after doing so he volunteered for service. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps and fought two tours in the Vietnam War. Tom was highly decorated including the purple heart. Upon returning home from war he went back to work for General Motors where he would spend 38 dedicated years. Tom married Susan B Berger on June 5, 1969 and would spend 51 loving years raising two sons, Matthew James Arthur and Thomas Herbert Arthur III (Mandi). After retiring, Tom and Susan would settle to a warmer and more laid back lifestyle in Venice, FL. Tom enjoyed cars and would spend hours in the garage stemming from his early years working at a local station through his entire career at General Motors and up to recent years where his body just would not grant him one of his passions. A man of faith and a man of the highest degree of commitment, dedication and love for his family, country and anyone who would be fortunate to cross his path. He gave and contributed more to this world then he ever took. He was the greatest papa his two grandchildren could ever wish for. He absolutely cherished Ellie Claire and Emory Lincoln and his time with them on this earth was too short. Survived by Gerald & Mary Jane Bates, Thomas & Penny Berger along with several nieces and nephews. He will be missed more than words can say but he will never be forgotten. Until we meet again. All our love Ceremony to be held October 23, 2020 at 11:30 at Sarasota National Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
11:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 23, 2020
For nearly 20 years I was fortunate to have the very best neighbor living next door to me. Tom was always that neighbor! He was always there to help in any way he could. I will forever cherish our friendship and kindness.
Karen Conroy
Friend
September 23, 2020
Tom was a mentor to me when I became secretary of our association as well as Chairperson of our Architectural Committee. He was always very kind and helpful and I really appreciated knowing him. What a fine Friend and neighbor he was!
Carol sullivan
Friend
September 23, 2020
I can proudly say, that I am Thankful I got a chance to meet Mr. Tom and Mrs Suzan. He was an amazing man with such a big heart for my son, we are so lucky to have him in our lives. I have so many videos of my son saying Thank you to him for the treats. With a heavy heart I told my son Mr. Tom went to Heaven. We Love you and May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will be miss.
Amy Doan
Friend
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love and miss you always.
Hester Cole
Family
September 23, 2020
Uncle Tom gave me the greatest memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. The love he had for my kids and myself are unforgettable. I will truly miss him and his smile. ❤
Lisa McMullen
Family
September 23, 2020
Jim and I will miss Tom immensely. He was like a brother to us. He enjoyed the archery club and the gun club with Jimmy. His favorite remark to Jim when he saw him leaving for archery was “make sure you stand behind the arrow “. He never failed to tell me he loved me when we spoke on the phone. It was an honor to know him and be his friend.
Joyce Schaadt and Jim Murray
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved