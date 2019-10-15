The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ZIELINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. ZIELINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. ZIELINSKI Obituary
of Waterford; October 13, 2019; age 83; Loving husband of Evelyn for 61 years; Beloved father of Carrie (Frank) Secoy, Vickie (Mark) Pulaski, Wendy (late Mark) Czinder and Kim (Scott) Bradley. Dear brother of Jerry Zielinski; Cherished grandfather of Chelsie, Carlie, Cory, Kevin, Eric, Nick, Taylor, Lindsay, Nina and Anouk. Beloved uncle of many. Mr. Zielinski was a heavy equipment operator and painter. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now