of Waterford; October 13, 2019; age 83; Loving husband of Evelyn for 61 years; Beloved father of Carrie (Frank) Secoy, Vickie (Mark) Pulaski, Wendy (late Mark) Czinder and Kim (Scott) Bradley. Dear brother of Jerry Zielinski; Cherished grandfather of Chelsie, Carlie, Cory, Kevin, Eric, Nick, Taylor, Lindsay, Nina and Anouk. Beloved uncle of many. Mr. Zielinski was a heavy equipment operator and painter. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 16, 2019