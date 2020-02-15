|
|
OLIVER, SR., THOMAS JOHN "JACK" of Waterford; February 14, 2020; Age 90; born November 2, 1929 in Pontiac, MI. Son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Oliver; husband of the late Dolores Theresa Oliver; father of Lauren Kobylanski (Pete), Thomas J. Oliver, Jr. (Amanda), Tamara Oliver and Lisa Oliver; grandfather of Lindsay Kobylanski (the late Phillip), and Vincent Oliver; great-grandfather of Haven Oliver; brother of Tim Oliver, Richard Oliver, Gloria Yeomans, Sharon Holcomb, James Oliver, Rosemary Christner, Michael Oliver and the late William and Paul Oliver; also many nieces and nephews. Tom worked 36 years as a superintendent at G.M. Fisher Body. He was the owner and operator of Olivastri & Son Excavating Co. Tom was also co-partner of Bill Olivers Kings Table Restaurant in Best Western Hotel in Houghton Lake /Cadillac, MI. He served in the U. S. Army, was a member of American Legion Post #108 Oxford and enjoyed hunting, boating and trips to South Dakota and Wyoming with his brothers. Tom will lie in state Thursday, February 20, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment with honors Great Lakes National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Wednesday 3-8 p.m. Rosary Service 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to . To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 18, 2020