Thomas Joseph Fowler, age 90, died peacefully July 25, 2019 in Waterford, MI. Tom was born on May 20, 1929, in Indianapolis, to Harold and Helen Fowler. He grew up in Lafayette, Indiana, graduating from Jefferson High School, and attended Purdue University. He served in the US Air Force for twenty years, retiring as a CMSgt. Afterward, he worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, retiring as Assistant Regional Director in Albuquerque, NM. Tom was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan, as well as a fan of the Albuquerque Dukes and Isotopes, and in his later years, the Detroit Tigers. He also had a great love of dogs, mostly of the dog pound variety, and passed on this love of animals to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid reader. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Etsuko; his sons Thomas (Marina) Fowler, Paul Fowler, and Michael Fowler; his daughter, Ann (Eiichi) Sakurada; his grandchildren Claire (Erik), Christopher, Avery, Astrid, and Robert; and his sister Jane Kelleher. Tom will be laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 30, 2019