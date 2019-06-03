|
|
Copenhaver, Thomas Luther, Dr.; 73; of Auburn Hills, Michigan; passed away on May 4, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery on June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Thomas was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 21, 1945. He graduated from Walled Lake Central High School, where he was class president in 1964. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, as a Field Radio Repairman in Vietnam. He then continued to serve by practicing chiropractic medicine for over 40 years. Thomas is survived by his loving wife Lily; stepson Wei Guo; sisters: Elise Dal Bianco, Barbara Sherey, Nancy Foust, and Louise Copenhaver; dear friend Andrew Coleman; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends; and special niece Randi Foust who stood by her uncle to the end. Thomas is preceded in death by his mother Helen Lively Copenhaver, and his father Claude Thomas Copenhaver. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the , 17779 E. 14 Mile Rd., Fraser, MI 48026.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 5, 2019