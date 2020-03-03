The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Thomas Snyder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church
Waterford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. "Tom" Snyder Sr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. "Tom" Snyder Sr Obituary
of Clarkston; passed away in Florida on his 86th Birthday March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Audra for 54 years. Loving father of Thomas M. Snyder Jr. and Susan M. Snyder. Dear brother of Joy (Richard) Labadie. Preceded in death by his parents Irene and Merrit A. Snyder. Tom attended Michigan State University. He was proud to serve in the United States Army. Tom owned and operated Overhead Door and Fireplace of Waterford. Family and friends may visit Thursday 6-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or the . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -