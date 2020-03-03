|
|
of Clarkston; passed away in Florida on his 86th Birthday March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Audra for 54 years. Loving father of Thomas M. Snyder Jr. and Susan M. Snyder. Dear brother of Joy (Richard) Labadie. Preceded in death by his parents Irene and Merrit A. Snyder. Tom attended Michigan State University. He was proud to serve in the United States Army. Tom owned and operated Overhead Door and Fireplace of Waterford. Family and friends may visit Thursday 6-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or the . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 4, 2020