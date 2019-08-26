|
Thomas Stewart McCormick Sr.; of Lake Orion; age 82; passed away August 24, 2019. Tom is the beloved husband of Carol Ann Morse McCormick for 58 years; loving father of Thomas S. (Carole Lynn) McCormick II and Michael McCormick; loving grandfather of Kyrie´, Olivia, Joshua, Kenneth, Kristine and Steven; and dear great grandfather of Ayrella. He is also the dear brother of Patty (Jim) Ashley and the late Jane Gass; and uncle of Chad and Cindy Morse. Tom was a member of the first graduating class of Southfield High School where he earned All-State honors in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to attend Michigan State University on a full scholarship to play baseball, and later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching. Tom retired from Pontiac Northern High School with just shy of 30 years of teaching and coaching football and basketball. He was an accomplished martial artist and was proud to have pioneered the first Karate and women’s self-defense classes at the high school. For the years after retirement Tom enjoyed financial planning and tax work, but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10am until the time of service. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Hospice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 27, 2019