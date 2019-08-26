The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
248-693-8336
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McCormick Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas McCormick Sr. Obituary
Thomas Stewart McCormick Sr.; of Lake Orion; age 82; passed away August 24, 2019. Tom is the beloved husband of Carol Ann Morse McCormick for 58 years; loving father of Thomas S. (Carole Lynn) McCormick II and Michael McCormick; loving grandfather of Kyrie´, Olivia, Joshua, Kenneth, Kristine and Steven; and dear great grandfather of Ayrella. He is also the dear brother of Patty (Jim) Ashley and the late Jane Gass; and uncle of Chad and Cindy Morse. Tom was a member of the first graduating class of Southfield High School where he earned All-State honors in football, basketball and baseball. He went on to attend Michigan State University on a full scholarship to play baseball, and later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching. Tom retired from Pontiac Northern High School with just shy of 30 years of teaching and coaching football and basketball. He was an accomplished martial artist and was proud to have pioneered the first Karate and women’s self-defense classes at the high school. For the years after retirement Tom enjoyed financial planning and tax work, but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10am until the time of service. Memorials may be made to Cardinal Hospice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
Download Now